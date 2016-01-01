Just outside Dallas, residents of Plano have several large healthcare systems available to them, including Texas Health. For children’s and women’s healthcare within Plano’s city limits, there are Children’s Medical Center Plano and Plano Women’s Healthcare, respectively. Plano VA Clinic offers primary care and mental health services for veterans seeking care and is part of the VA North Texas Healthcare System.
Baylor Scott and White The Heart Hospital Plano makes U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings in Cardiology & Heart Surgery at #40. Baylor Scott and White The Heart Hospital Plano is also high performing in seven procedures and conditions, including:
U.S. News rates Medical City Plano as high performing in three procedures and conditions, including:
Finding an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) will help you manage your women’s healthcare needs. An OB-GYN is trained to deliver babies and specializes in treating and managing disorders involving a woman's reproductive organs.
OB-GYNs are licensed to perform routine women's reproductive checks such as: Pap tests (aka Pap smears), sexually transmitted infection (STI) checks, pelvic exams, ultrasounds; procedures such as IUD insertions; and surgeries such as a hysterectomy or removal of ovarian cysts.
How often should I see an OB-GYN?
It's recommended that women see an OB-GYN once a year for routine checkups. If you're pregnant or have an underlying health condition, you may need to see an OB-GYN more frequently.
What procedures do OB-GYNs perform?
OB-GYNs can perform or order the following procedures and surgeries:
What conditions do OB-GYNs treat?
OB-GYNs treat the following conditions:
An OB-GYN can also provide prenatal care and help you manage your health during pregnancy.
What should I ask an OB-GYN?
Top questions to ask an OB-GYN during your appointment that you may not have thought of:
OB-GYNs are trained to discuss sensitive subjects, so you shouldn't hesitate to ask questions about your sexual health.