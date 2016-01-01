Salt Lake City has a beautiful landscape that offers residents many healthy outdoor activities. Local healthcare systems include University of Utah Health and Intermountain Healthcare. Both systems have centers dedicated to heart health. Veterans in the area can get healthcare at VA Salt Lake City Health Care System. For the uninsured or underinsured, the Maliheh Free Clinic offers free same-day urgent medical care.
For some of the best pediatric care in the region, Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital - University of Utah tops the list. Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital ranked nationally in 8 pediatric specialties, including:
U.S. News rates University of Utah Hospital #1 in Salt Lake City and Utah. University of Utah Hospital ranks #30 nationally in adult cancer treatment. University of Utah Hospital is high-performing in 14 procedures and conditions, including:
Finding an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) will help you manage your women’s healthcare needs. An OB-GYN is trained to deliver babies and specializes in treating and managing disorders involving a woman's reproductive organs.
OB-GYNs are licensed to perform routine women's reproductive checks such as: Pap tests (aka Pap smears), sexually transmitted infection (STI) checks, pelvic exams, ultrasounds; procedures such as IUD insertions; and surgeries such as a hysterectomy or removal of ovarian cysts.
How often should I see an OB-GYN?
It's recommended that women see an OB-GYN once a year for routine checkups. If you're pregnant or have an underlying health condition, you may need to see an OB-GYN more frequently.
What procedures do OB-GYNs perform?
OB-GYNs can perform or order the following procedures and surgeries:
What conditions do OB-GYNs treat?
OB-GYNs treat the following conditions:
An OB-GYN can also provide prenatal care and help you manage your health during pregnancy.
What should I ask an OB-GYN?
Top questions to ask an OB-GYN during your appointment that you may not have thought of:
OB-GYNs are trained to discuss sensitive subjects, so you shouldn't hesitate to ask questions about your sexual health.