OB-GYN Frequently Asked Questions

Medically reviewed by Carolyn Kay, MD – Written by Megan Lentz
What is an OB-GYN?

Finding an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) will help you manage your women’s healthcare needs. An OB-GYN is trained to deliver babies and specializes in treating and managing disorders involving a woman's reproductive organs.

OB-GYNs are licensed to perform routine women's reproductive checks such as: Pap tests (aka Pap smears), sexually transmitted infection (STI) checks, pelvic exams, ultrasounds; procedures such as IUD insertions; and surgeries such as a hysterectomy or removal of ovarian cysts.

How often should I see an OB-GYN?

 Chevron Icon

It's recommended that women see an OB-GYN once a year for routine checkups. If you're pregnant or have an underlying health condition, you may need to see an OB-GYN more frequently.

What procedures do OB-GYNs perform?

 Chevron Icon

OB-GYNs can perform or order the following procedures and surgeries:

What conditions do OB-GYNs treat?

 Chevron Icon

OB-GYNs treat the following conditions:

An OB-GYN can also provide prenatal care and help you manage your health during pregnancy.

What should I ask an OB-GYN?

 Chevron Icon

Top questions to ask an OB-GYN during your appointment that you may not have thought of:

  • Do you have experience treating people with my condition?
  • How often have you performed this procedure? Do you recommend a specialist?
  • Will this treatment affect my fertility?
  • How can I perform a breast self-exam at home?
  • When should I have my first mammogram? How often should I have one?
  • Should I be screened for cervical cancer? How often should I be screened?
  • Will the procedure hurt?
  • What are my birth control options? What side effects should I be aware of?
  • Based on my family history, should I get genetic testing?
  • Should I get tested for STIs?
  • What happens when it's time for me to give birth? Should I get an epidural?

OB-GYNs are trained to discuss sensitive subjects, so you shouldn't hesitate to ask questions about your sexual health.

