Virginia Beach residents can find healthcare in their local and surrounding regional areas. Locally, general care is available through the Sentara Princess Anne Hospital. In neighboring cities like Norfolk, the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and the Sentara Leigh Hospital are more extensive healthcare facilities. Likewise, children’s care is provided through the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters in Norfolk. Veterans have access to many VA clinics in the local and surrounding area, such as the Virginia Beach VA Clinic.
U.S News nationally ranks the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital as #40 in urology. They’re rated as #1 in the surrounding Virginia Beach area and #3 in the Virginia Tidewater region. Sentara Norfolk General Hospital is ranked as a high performer in two adult specialties and 11 procedures/conditions, including:
U.S. News ranks the Sentara Princess Anne Hospital #3 in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News region and #16 in the Virginia Tidewater region. They’re high performers in one adult specialty and six different procedures/conditions, including:
Finding an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) will help you manage your women’s healthcare needs. An OB-GYN is trained to deliver babies and specializes in treating and managing disorders involving a woman's reproductive organs.
OB-GYNs are licensed to perform routine women's reproductive checks such as: Pap tests (aka Pap smears), sexually transmitted infection (STI) checks, pelvic exams, ultrasounds; procedures such as IUD insertions; and surgeries such as a hysterectomy or removal of ovarian cysts.
How often should I see an OB-GYN?
It's recommended that women see an OB-GYN once a year for routine checkups. If you're pregnant or have an underlying health condition, you may need to see an OB-GYN more frequently.
What procedures do OB-GYNs perform?
OB-GYNs can perform or order the following procedures and surgeries:
What conditions do OB-GYNs treat?
OB-GYNs treat the following conditions:
An OB-GYN can also provide prenatal care and help you manage your health during pregnancy.
What should I ask an OB-GYN?
Top questions to ask an OB-GYN during your appointment that you may not have thought of:
OB-GYNs are trained to discuss sensitive subjects, so you shouldn't hesitate to ask questions about your sexual health.