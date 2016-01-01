Seattle is considered one of the healthiest cities in the nation. Some of Washington’s best hospitals are located in Seattle, including University of Washington Medical Center. Other hospitals in the area include EvergreenHealth Kirkland and Overlake Medical Center. Seattle Children’s Hospital is the only children’s hospital in the area. Veterans have access to the VA Puget Sound Healthcare System. Washington Healthcare Access Alliance is a resource that helps people find free community health clinics.

Seattle’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks University of Washington Medical Center #1 in Seattle and Washington. It ranks nationally in 6 adult specialties, including:

#10 in Diabetes & Endocrinology

#39 Gynecology

Offering some of the best children’s care in the northwest is Seattle Children’s Hospital. It ranks nationally in 10 children’s specialties, including: