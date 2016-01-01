Residents of Tulsa have several healthcare facilities available to them, including Ascension, St. Francis Health System, and Hillcrest Healthcare System. Laureate Psychiatric Clinic and Hospital offer mental health services in Tulsa. Veterans can receive care at Tulsa’s New Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic.

Tulsa’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News Ranks St. Francis Hospital - Tulsa as the #1 hospital in Northern Oklahoma. St. Francis Hospital, a 1,112-bed center, includes the region’s only children’s hospital. St. Francis Hospital rates as high performing in nine procedures and conditions, including:

colon cancer surgery

diabetes

kidney failure

Ascension St. John Medical Center ranks as the #2 hospital in Tulsa and Oklahoma. U.S. News rates Ascension St. John Medical Center as high performing in seven procedures and conditions, including: