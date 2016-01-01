Milwaukee has several large healthcare systems in the area. The largest, Aurora Health Care, serves eastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. It has 15 hospitals and more than 150 primary and specialty care clinics. Aurora Health Care also has the largest free clinic in Wisconsin. It offers urgent care and mental health services to underserved communities. For veterans, there's a 196-bed medical center.

Milwaukee’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College of Wisconsin #1 in Milwaukee and #2 in the state. It ranks nationally in 3 adult specialties, including:

#44 in Rehabilitation

#50 in Diabetes & Endocrinology

For top-ranked pediatric care in Milwaukee, there’s Children’s Wisconsin, a general medical and surgical facility. Children’s Wisconsin ranks nationally in 6 pediatric specialties, including: