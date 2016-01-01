Search

Optometry
Close Icon
See All Optometry in Glendale, Arizona

Find and Book Optometrists Near Me in Glendale, AZ

Find qualified optometrists near you in Glendale, AZ who accept your insurance and book online.
Filter & Sort
Close Icon
Sort By
Recommended Distance Rating: High to Low
Filter By

Insurance

Insurance
View All

Gender

Gender

Distance

Distance

Specialty

Specialty
View All

Age

Age

Availability

Availability

Language

Language
View All

Patient Satisfaction

Patient Satisfaction

Affiliated Facility

Affiliated Facility
View All
Reset
Insurance Coverage
Close Icon
Reset

664 Results for Optometry near Glendale, AZ

Recommended Distance Rating: High to Low

Healthcare at a Glance in Glendale, AZ

Residents of Glendale have access to several healthcare systems, including Banner Health, Encompass Health, and Abrazo Health. The nearest facilities for mental health services and addiction treatment are at Aurora Behavioral Health System West. Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, a 200-bed facility, is the nearest level-1 trauma center.

Glendale’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks Banner Health Medical Center, a facility in nearby Sun City, as the #2 best hospital in Arizona and the Greater Phoenix Metro. Residents of Glendale can travel four miles to Banner Health Medical Center, which ranks #34 nationally in rehabilitation and rates as high performing in 11 procedures and conditions, including:

  • hip replacement
  • knee replacement

Phoenix Children’s Hospital is the most comprehensive pediatric care facility within twelve miles of Glendale. Phoenix Children’s Hospital ranks nationally in 10 children’s specialties, including:

  • #20 in neonatology
  • #30 in pediatric neurology & neurosurgery
  • #33 in pediatric orthopedics
6 Sources
Everything you need to find the right doctors near you

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.