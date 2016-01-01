Search

Healthcare at a Glance in Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, unlike some rural areas in Arizona, has several quality healthcare options. Nationally recognized Mayo Clinic has two main campuses in Phoenix and Scottsdale. Other healthcare systems include Banner Health and Dignity Health. Both Banner Health and Dignity Health provide specialty, primary, and urgent care throughout the Greater Phoenix metro. Veterans in Phoenix have access to Phoenix VA Healthcare System, which includes a medical center and nine outpatient clinics.

Phoenix’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks Mayo Clinic - Phoenix as the #1 hospital in Arizona. It also makes the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll at #15, and is nationally ranked in 10 adult specialties, including:

  • #7 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery
  • #16 in Cancer
  • #22 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery

For top-ranked pediatric care, there’s Phoenix Children’s Hospital, a 381-bed acute care facility. It ranks #1 in Phoenix and #2 in the Southwest for pediatric care, and has 10 children’s specialties nationally ranked, including:

  • #30 in Pediatric Neurology & Neurosurgery
  • #33 in Pediatric Orthopedics
