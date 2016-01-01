Search

Healthcare at a Glance in Tucson, AZ

Residents of Tuscon have several healthcare systems available to them, including Carondelet Health Network, Encompass Health, and TMC Healthcare. Tuscon also has two children’s hospitals: Diamond Children’s Medical Center and Tuscon Medical Center for Children. Veterans in the area can receive care at Tuscon VA Medical Center.

Tuscon’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks Tuscon Medical Center as the #1 hospital in the city. Tuscon Medical Center has over 600 licensed beds and rates as high performing in eight procedures and conditions, including:

  • hip replacement
  • kidney failure
  • knee replacement

Banner - University Medical Center Tuscon ranks #2 in the city and #7 in Arizona. U.S. News rates Banner - University Medical Center Tuscon as high performing in seven procedures and conditions, including:

  • heart failure
  • heart attack
  • stroke
