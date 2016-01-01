Search

Healthcare at a Glance in Bakersfield, CA

Residents of Bakersfield have several healthcare options available to them, including regional providers Kaiser Permanente, Encompass Health, Adventist Health, and Dignity Health. There are no dedicated children’s hospitals in Bakersfield. Advanced Women’s Health Center, Inc. offers a full range of services to women at every stage of life.

Bakersfield’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks Adventist Health Bakersfield as the #1 hospital in the area. Adventist Health Bakersfield received the Leapfrog Group “A” Rating for patient safety and is high performing in seven procedures and conditions, including:

  • colon cancer surgery
  • knee replacement

Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, one of three Dignity Health facilities in the area, rates as high performing in two procedures and conditions, including:

  • kidney failure
  • stroke
