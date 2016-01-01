Search

Healthcare at a Glance in Sacramento, CA

Sacramento has a population that’s healthier than the national average. Residents have access to ample healthcare options. Topping the U.S. News rankings for Sacramento is UC Davis Medical Center. Other major healthcare systems in Sacramento include Mercy General, Sutter Health, and Kaiser Permanente. There are 3 children’s hospitals in the greater Sacramento area. And for veterans there is Sacramento VA Medical Center, a 60-bed inpatient facility. For the uninsured, WellSpace Health has 15 primary care locations that offer a sliding-payment scale.

Sacramento’s Top-Rated Facilities

UC Davis Medical Center offers some of the best healthcare in the Sacramento area. It ranks nationally in 7 adult specialties and 4 children’s specialties, including:

  • #25 in Geriatrics
  • #26 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery

Ranked #2 in Sacramento by U.S. News is Mercy General Hospital. It is high-performing in 12 procedures, including:

  • Diabetes
  • Colon Cancer Surgery
  • Kidney Failure
  • Back Surgery (Spinal Fusion)
