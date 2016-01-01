Search

Optometry
Close Icon
See All Optometry in San Diego, California

Find and Book Optometrists Near Me in San Diego, CA

Find qualified optometrists near you in San Diego, CA who accept your insurance and book online.
Filter & Sort
Close Icon
Sort By
Recommended Distance Rating: High to Low
Filter By

Insurance

Insurance
View All

Gender

Gender

Distance

Distance

Specialty

Specialty
View All

Age

Age

Availability

Availability

Language

Language
View All

Patient Satisfaction

Patient Satisfaction

Affiliated Facility

Affiliated Facility
Reset
Insurance Coverage
Close Icon
Reset

636 Results for Optometry near San Diego, CA

Recommended Distance Rating: High to Low

Healthcare at a Glance in San Diego, CA

San Diego is home to some of the best healthcare systems in the country. Regional providers include Scripps, Kaiser, and Sharp. For veterans and their families, there are 3 primary care facilities, including Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton. For women’s care, there are a few options, including Sharp Grossmont Women’s Hospital. San Diego is also home to several behavioral health institutes that help people with mental health and chemical dependency, including Paradise Valley Hospital.

San Diego’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks UC San Diego Health-Jacobs Medical Center #1 in San Diego. It ranks nationally in 10 adult specialties, including:

  • #17 in Cancer
  • #18 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery
  • #23 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery

For some of the West Coast’s best children’s care, there’s Rady Children’s Hospital. It ranks nationally in 10 children’s specialties, including:

  • #8 in Pediatric Orthopedics
  • #10 in Pediatric Urology
  • #14 in Pediatric Diabetes & Endocrinology
5 Sources
Everything you need to find the right doctors near you

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.