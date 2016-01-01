Search

Healthcare at a Glance in San Jose, CA

As with the rest of California, San Jose has some of the nation’s best healthcare. Residents have access to Stanford Health Care, Kaiser Permanente, and more. VA Palo Alto health care consists of three inpatient facilities and seven community-based outpatient clinics with over 800 beds available to veterans in the area.

San Jose’s Top-Rated Facilities

Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital tops the list for best hospitals in San Jose, ranking #1 in San Jose, #4 in California, and making U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll at #12. Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital ranks nationally in 11 adult specialties, including:

  • #9 in gynecology
  • #13 in orthopedics and neurology & neurosurgery

Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford offers San Jose residents some of the best pediatric care in the country. Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford makes the U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll at #10 and is nationally ranked in 10 children’s specialties, including:

  • #2 in neonatology
  • #4 in nephrology
  • #9 in pediatric diabetes & endocrinology
4 Sources
