Healthcare at a Glance in Baton Rouge, LA

Residents of Baton Rouge have several healthcare options available to them, including Baton Rouge General and Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, which has a total of 1,647 licensed beds. Woman’s Hospital - Baton Rouge, a 168-bed facility, offers a full range of services to women of all ages. Veterans’ healthcare resources include Magnolia Care Center Veteran’s Home and VA Baton Rouge South Clinic.

Baton Rouge’s Top-Rated Facilities

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center is a 988-bed hospital and the only Level-2 trauma center in Baton Rouge. U.S. News rates Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center as the #1 hospital in Baton Rouge and as high performing in eight procedures and conditions, including:

  • chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
  • knee replacement

U.S. News rates Baton Rouge General Medical Center as high-performing in two procedures and conditions, including:

  • heart failure
  • kidney failure
