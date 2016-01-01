Search

Healthcare at a Glance in Baltimore, MD

Baltimore is home to the historically first Johns Hopkins Hospital facility. University of Maryland Medical Center and Greater Baltimore Medical Center also have facilities in the area. Pediatric healthcare facilities include Johns Hopkins Children's Center, the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital, and the Herman and Walter Samuelson Children's Hospital at Sinai.

Baltimore’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks Johns Hopkins Hospital as the #1 hospital in Maryland. Johns Hopkins Hospital also makes the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll at #4 and nationally ranks in 15 adult specialties, including:

  • #1 in rheumatology
  • #1 in psychiatry
  • #4 in neurology & neurosurgery

U.S. News nationally ranks Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in 10 different children specialties, including:

  • #12 in pediatric cancer
  • #13 in pediatric diabetes & endocrinology
  • #18 in neonatology
