One of Minneapolis’s largest healthcare systems is M Health Fairview, which includes the University of Minnesota Medical Center — an 836-bed facility. There are four children’s hospitals in Minneapolis, including Children’s Minnesota. Veterans in the area can get care at Minneapolis VA Medical Center.
U.S. News ranks Abbott Northwestern Hospital as #1 in Minneapolis and #2 regionally in Minnesota. Abbott Northwestern Hospital also ranks nationally in two adult specialties, including:
For pediatric care, U.S. News ranks M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital #2 in Minnesota. M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital ranks nationally in three children’s specialties, including: