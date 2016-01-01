Search

291 Results for Optometry near Raleigh, NC

Healthcare at a Glance in Raleigh, NC

Raleigh residents have access to nationally ranked healthcare facilities. The Duke University Hospital, University of North Carolina Hospitals, and UNC Rex Hospital. The Duke Children's Hospital and Health Center and the North Carolina Children's Hospital at UNC provide children’s care. Veterans have access to several local VA clinics in the area, such as the Wake County VA Clinic.

Raleigh’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks Duke University Hospital as #1 in North Carolina and the Raleigh-Durham region. They are high performers in two adult specialties and 16 procedures/conditions. Nationally the hospital ranks in nine different children’s specialties and 11 adult specialties, including:

  • #6 in ophthalmology
  • #22 in orthopedics
  • #35 in pulmonology & lung surgery

U.S. News ranks the Duke Children's Hospital and Health Center as #1 in North Carolina and #3 in the Southeast region. Nationally, they rank in nine different children’s specialties, including:

  • #21 in pediatric nephrology
  • #25 in neonatology
  • #32 in pediatric cancer
