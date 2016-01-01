Search

Healthcare at a Glance in Bronx, NY

The Bronx is home to several general healthcare facilities, including St Barnabas Hospital, NYC Health and Hospitals-Jacobi, and BronxCare Health System-Bronx to name a few. Veterans can go to the James J. Peters Veterans Affairs Medical Center for their healthcare needs. Children can find care at the Children's Hospital at Montefiore and ​​New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell.

The Bronx’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News rates St. Barnabas Hospital as high performing in two adult specialties, including:

  • heart failure
  • kidney failure

U.S. News regionally ranks Children’s Hospital at Montefiore as the #3 hospital in New York and #7 in the Mid-Atlantic for children’s care. Children's Hospital at Montefiore also ranks in five children’s specialties, including:

  • #17 in pediatric cancer
  • #17 in pediatric gastroenterology & gi surgery
  • #19 in neonatology
3 Sources
