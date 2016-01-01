Search

Healthcare at a Glance in Cincinnati, OH

Residents of Cincinnati will find great healthcare facilities in their area. For general care, there’s Christ Hospital and Bethesda North Hospital. Veterans living in Cincinnati have access to Veterans Affairs Medical Center. For children’s care, there’s Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

U.S. News ranks Christ Hospital in cardiology & heart surgery at #47 in the nation. They regionally rank as #1 in Cincinnati and #4 in Ohio. Christ Hospital rates as high performing in three adult specialties and 16 procedures and conditions, including:

  • geriatrics
  • lung cancer surgery
  • heart bypass surgery

U.S. News ranks the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center at #4 in their Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital medical Center also ranks as the #1 hospital in the Midwest and Ohio. Nationally, it ranks in 10 specialties, including:

  • #2 in pediatric urology
  • #3 in pediatric cancer
  • #5 in pediatric neurology & neurosurgery
