Columbus is home to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Ohio-Mount Carmel East and West Hospitals and the Health Riverside Methodist Hospital are additional healthcare options in the area. For children’s healthcare, there’s the Nationwide Children's Hospital.
U.S. News ranks the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center as the #1 facility in the region and #2 in central Ohio. The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center nationally ranks in 10 adult specialties, including:
U.S. News ranks the Nationwide Children’s Hospital as #8 in their Best Children’s Hospital Honor Roll. Regionally, Nationwide Children’s Hospital ranks as #2 in Ohio and the Midwest. Nationally, they rank in 10 children’s specialties, including: