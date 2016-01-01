Dr. Janet Pena, OD
4.9 (119)
Accepting new patients
(361) 853-7466
Call for more information
The residents of Corpus Christi have a few options for general healthcare facilities in their area, including Christus Spohn Hospital-Corpus Christi and Corpus Christi Medical Center. For children’s care, there is the Driscoll Children’s Hospital.
U.S. News rates the Christus Spohn Hospital-Corpus Christi as high performing in five different procedures and conditions, including:
U.S. News rates the Corpus Christi Medical Center as high performing in five different procedures/conditions, including: