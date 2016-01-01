Search

Healthcare at a Glance in Dallas, TX

The Dallas-Fort Worth area is filled with rich culture, but falls into the same healthcare constraints as the rest of Texas. According to the U.S. Census Bureau data, 26% of adults in Dallas lack health insurance, making it one of the most uninsured cities in the nation. Despite a lack of healthcare accessibility, Dallas has some of the best hospitals in Texas.

Children’s hospitals in Dallas include Children’s Medical Center Dallas and Cook Children’s Medical Center. Community health options include Primary Care Clinic of North Texas. It provides care to adults and children without insurance. VA North Texas Health Care System, a 853-bed system, serves over 129,000 veterans in the Greater Dallas area.

Dallas’s Top-Rated Facilities

Ranked #1 in Dallas and #2 in Texas is UT Southwestern Medical Center. U.S. News ranks UT Southwestern nationally in 9 adult specialties, including:

  • #11 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery
  • #19 in Neurosurgery
  • #24 in Cancer and Diabetes & Endocrinology

Baylor University Medical Center ranks #2 in Dallas-Fort Worth. It ranks nationally in 3 adult specialties, including:

  • #36 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery
  • #47 in Orthopedics
