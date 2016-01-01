Search

San Antonio, as with other cities in Texas, struggles to combat obesity in adults and children. To that end, San Antonio is home to 3 healthcare systems that are high-performing in treating heart failure and colon cancer. The two main healthcare systems are Methodist Health and Baptist Health. For children’s healthcare, there are several options, including Methodist Children’s Hospital, a 202-bed facility with a Leapfrog A Grade 3 years in a row.

U.S. News ranks Methodist Hospital #1 in San Antonio. Methodist Hospital has 811 licensed beds and 25 operating suites. Methodist Hospital is high-performing in 8 procedures and conditions, including:

  • Heart Failure
  • Heart Attack

U.S. News ranks Baptist Medical Center #2 in San Antonio. Baptist Health received a Leapfrog Hospital Grade A Safety Rating at all 6 of its hospitals. Baptist Medical Center is high-performing in 8 procedures and conditions, including:

  • Diabetes
  • Colon Cancer surgery
  • Kidney Failure
