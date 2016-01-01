Search

Healthcare at a Glance in Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City has a beautiful landscape that offers residents many healthy outdoor activities. Local healthcare systems include University of Utah Health and Intermountain Healthcare. Both systems have centers dedicated to heart health. Veterans in the area can get healthcare at VA Salt Lake City Health Care System. For the uninsured or underinsured, the Maliheh Free Clinic offers free same-day urgent medical care.

Salt Lake City’s Top-Rated Facilities

For some of the best pediatric care in the region, Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital - University of Utah tops the list. Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital ranked nationally in 8 pediatric specialties, including:

  • #22 in Pediatric Neurology and Neurosurgery
  • #28 in Pediatric Orthopedics
  • #35 in Pediatric Diabetes and Endocrinology

U.S. News rates University of Utah Hospital #1 in Salt Lake City and Utah. University of Utah Hospital ranks #30 nationally in adult cancer treatment. University of Utah Hospital is high-performing in 14 procedures and conditions, including:

  • Colon and lung cancer surgery
  • Hip replacement, knee replacement, and hip fracture
In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.