Healthcare at a Glance in Riverside, CA

Residents of the metropolitan Riverside-San Bernardino area have access to various healthcare facilities. Residents can visit the Loma Linda University Medical Center, the Eisenhower Medical Center, or the Kaiser Permanente Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers for general healthcare. Likewise, children can find care in the Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital. Veterans have access to multiple VA clinics in the surrounding area, such as the Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans' Hospital.

Riverside’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks the Loma Linda University Medical Center as #1 in the Riverside-San Bernardino metro area and #13 in California. They nationally rank at #42 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery. They’re also ranked as high performers in seven adult specialties and 11 procedures/conditions, including:

  • colon cancer surgery
  • heart failure
  • knee replacement

U.S. News ranks the Eisenhower Medical Center as #2 in the Riverside-San Bernardino metro area and #21 in California. They rank as high performers in 14 different procedures/conditions, including:

  • lung cancer surgery
  • aortic valve surgery
  • kidney failure
Orthopedist Frequently Asked Questions

What is an orthopedist?

An orthopedic surgeon, or orthopedist, is a physician that diagnoses and treats injuries of the musculoskeletal system. They use both nonsurgical and surgical treatments to manage disorders related to bones, joints, muscles, tendons, and ligaments.

Orthopedic surgeons treat a wide variety of conditions, including:

What procedures do orthopedic surgeons perform?

 Chevron Icon

Orthopedic surgeons often perform the following tests and procedures in their office:

What conditions do orthopedic surgeons treat?

 Chevron Icon

Orthopedic surgeons treat a number of conditions related to bones, muscles, ligaments, tendons, and joints. The following are examples of some of the more common conditions they can diagnose and treat:

What should I ask an orthopedic surgeon?

 Chevron Icon

Some questions that you may want to ask an orthopedic surgeon during your appointment include:

  • Will I need physical therapy?
  • Are there other nonsurgical treatment options available for my condition?
  • Am I a candidate for surgery? Why or why not?
  • If I do need surgery, how long will recovery take?
  • Will my condition continue to get worse? Are there things I can do to slow the progression?
  • Are there any exercises or activities that I can do, or ones I should avoid?
