San Diego is home to some of the best healthcare systems in the country. Regional providers include Scripps, Kaiser, and Sharp. For veterans and their families, there are 3 primary care facilities, including Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton. For women’s care, there are a few options, including Sharp Grossmont Women’s Hospital. San Diego is also home to several behavioral health institutes that help people with mental health and chemical dependency, including Paradise Valley Hospital.
U.S. News ranks UC San Diego Health-Jacobs Medical Center #1 in San Diego. It ranks nationally in 10 adult specialties, including:
For some of the West Coast’s best children’s care, there’s Rady Children’s Hospital. It ranks nationally in 10 children’s specialties, including:
An orthopedic surgeon, or orthopedist, is a physician that diagnoses and treats injuries of the musculoskeletal system. They use both nonsurgical and surgical treatments to manage disorders related to bones, joints, muscles, tendons, and ligaments.
Orthopedic surgeons treat a wide variety of conditions, including:
What procedures do orthopedic surgeons perform?
Orthopedic surgeons often perform the following tests and procedures in their office:
Orthopedic surgeons treat a number of conditions related to bones, muscles, ligaments, tendons, and joints. The following are examples of some of the more common conditions they can diagnose and treat:
What should I ask an orthopedic surgeon?
Some questions that you may want to ask an orthopedic surgeon during your appointment include: