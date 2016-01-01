Residents of Durham have access to some of North Carolina’s best healthcare facilities, including Duke University Hospital. The nearest children’s healthcare facilities are Duke Children’s Hospital and Health Center and North Carolina Children’s Hospital and UNC, both nationally ranked for pediatric care excellence. Veterans can receive care at Durham VA Medical Center or one of 10 community-based outpatient clinics in the region.
U.S. News ranks Duke University Hospital as the #1 healthcare facility in Raleigh and Durham. Duke University Hospital has 957 inpatient beds and ranks nationally in 11 adult specialties and nine children’s specialties, including:
U.S. News ranks University of North Carolina (UNC) Hospitals #2 in Raleigh and Durham. UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill has over 950 beds and includes a women’s and children’s hospital, N.C. Memorial Hospital, and N.C. Neurosciences Hospital. UNC Hospitals nationally rank in four adult specialties and seven children’s specialties, including:
An orthopedic surgeon, or orthopedist, is a physician that diagnoses and treats injuries of the musculoskeletal system. They use both nonsurgical and surgical treatments to manage disorders related to bones, joints, muscles, tendons, and ligaments.
Orthopedic surgeons treat a number of conditions related to bones, muscles, ligaments, tendons, and joints. The following are examples of some of the more common conditions they can diagnose and treat:
