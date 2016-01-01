Residents of Brooklyn have several healthcare systems available to them, including NYU Langone Health and New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. In the area, Kingsboro Psychiatric Center offers mental health services. For veteran’s care, there’s Veterans Affairs New York Harbor Healthcare System.
U.S. News nationally ranks New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital #28 in urology. It's one of the largest hospitals in the area with around 2,600 beds and is high-performing in eight procedures and conditions.
U.S. News nationally ranks Mt. Sinai Beth Israel Hospital #29 in diabetes. Mt. Sinai Beth Israel Hospital is also high-performing in eight procedures and conditions.
An orthopedic surgeon, or orthopedist, is a physician that diagnoses and treats injuries of the musculoskeletal system. They use both nonsurgical and surgical treatments to manage disorders related to bones, joints, muscles, tendons, and ligaments.
Orthopedic surgeons treat a number of conditions related to bones, muscles, ligaments, tendons, and joints.
