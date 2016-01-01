Residents of Oklahoma City have several healthcare facilities available to them, including OU Health and Integris Health. OU Health hospitals include a children’s hospital and a cancer center. Integris Health has several facilities in the region, including two cancer institutes and eight women’s health facilities and clinics. Veterans in the area can get care at VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System, which has a 192-bed anchor facility and over a dozen outpatient clinics in the region.
U.S. News ranks Integris Baptist Medical Center as the #1 hospital in Oklahoma City. Integris Baptist Medical Center is high performing in six procedures and conditions, including:
U.S. News rates McBride Orthopedic Hospital as high performing in three procedures and conditions for some of the region’s best orthopedic care. The procedures are:
An orthopedic surgeon, or orthopedist, is a physician that diagnoses and treats injuries of the musculoskeletal system. They use both nonsurgical and surgical treatments to manage disorders related to bones, joints, muscles, tendons, and ligaments.
What procedures do orthopedic surgeons perform?
Orthopedic surgeons often perform the following tests and procedures in their office:
What conditions do orthopedic surgeons treat?
Orthopedic surgeons treat a number of conditions related to bones, muscles, ligaments, tendons, and joints. The following are examples of some of the more common conditions they can diagnose and treat:
What should I ask an orthopedic surgeon?
Some questions that you may want to ask an orthopedic surgeon during your appointment include: