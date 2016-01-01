The Dallas-Fort Worth area is filled with rich culture, but falls into the same healthcare constraints as the rest of Texas. According to the U.S. Census Bureau data, 26% of adults in Dallas lack health insurance, making it one of the most uninsured cities in the nation. Despite a lack of healthcare accessibility, Dallas has some of the best hospitals in Texas.
Children’s hospitals in Dallas include Children’s Medical Center Dallas and Cook Children’s Medical Center. Community health options include Primary Care Clinic of North Texas. It provides care to adults and children without insurance. VA North Texas Health Care System, a 853-bed system, serves over 129,000 veterans in the Greater Dallas area.
Ranked #1 in Dallas and #2 in Texas is UT Southwestern Medical Center. U.S. News ranks UT Southwestern nationally in 9 adult specialties, including:
Baylor University Medical Center ranks #2 in Dallas-Fort Worth. It ranks nationally in 3 adult specialties, including:
An orthopedic surgeon, or orthopedist, is a physician that diagnoses and treats injuries of the musculoskeletal system. They use both nonsurgical and surgical treatments to manage disorders related to bones, joints, muscles, tendons, and ligaments.
Orthopedic surgeons treat a wide variety of conditions, including:
What procedures do orthopedic surgeons perform?
Orthopedic surgeons often perform the following tests and procedures in their office:
What conditions do orthopedic surgeons treat?
Orthopedic surgeons treat a number of conditions related to bones, muscles, ligaments, tendons, and joints. The following are examples of some of the more common conditions they can diagnose and treat:
What should I ask an orthopedic surgeon?
Some questions that you may want to ask an orthopedic surgeon during your appointment include: