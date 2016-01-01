San Antonio, as with other cities in Texas, struggles to combat obesity in adults and children. To that end, San Antonio is home to 3 healthcare systems that are high-performing in treating heart failure and colon cancer. The two main healthcare systems are Methodist Health and Baptist Health. For children’s healthcare, there are several options, including Methodist Children’s Hospital, a 202-bed facility with a Leapfrog A Grade 3 years in a row.
U.S. News ranks Methodist Hospital #1 in San Antonio. Methodist Hospital has 811 licensed beds and 25 operating suites. Methodist Hospital is high-performing in 8 procedures and conditions, including:
U.S. News ranks Baptist Medical Center #2 in San Antonio. Baptist Health received a Leapfrog Hospital Grade A Safety Rating at all 6 of its hospitals. Baptist Medical Center is high-performing in 8 procedures and conditions, including:
An orthopedic surgeon, or orthopedist, is a physician that diagnoses and treats injuries of the musculoskeletal system. They use both nonsurgical and surgical treatments to manage disorders related to bones, joints, muscles, tendons, and ligaments.
Orthopedic surgeons treat a wide variety of conditions, including:
What procedures do orthopedic surgeons perform?
Orthopedic surgeons often perform the following tests and procedures in their office:
What conditions do orthopedic surgeons treat?
Orthopedic surgeons treat a number of conditions related to bones, muscles, ligaments, tendons, and joints. The following are examples of some of the more common conditions they can diagnose and treat:
What should I ask an orthopedic surgeon?
Some questions that you may want to ask an orthopedic surgeon during your appointment include: