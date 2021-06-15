Richmond has some of the best healthcare options in Virginia and is home to several hospital systems, including Inova and Sentara Healthcare. For women’s care in Richmond, there’s Richmond Medical Center for Women and The Women’s Hospital at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital. Veterans in the region can get care at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center, a 399-bed facility.
U.S. News ranks Inova Fairfax Hospital as the #1 hospital in Virginia. Inova Fairfax Hospital is high-performing in 16 procedures and conditions and ranks nationally in two specialties, including:
U.S. News ranks University of Virginia Medical Center #1 in Virginia for children’s care. University of Virginia Medical Center has 111 beds and ranks nationally in five children’s specialties, including:
An orthopedic surgeon, or orthopedist, is a physician that diagnoses and treats injuries of the musculoskeletal system. They use both nonsurgical and surgical treatments to manage disorders related to bones, joints, muscles, tendons, and ligaments.
Orthopedic surgeons treat a wide variety of conditions, including:
What procedures do orthopedic surgeons perform?
Orthopedic surgeons often perform the following tests and procedures in their office:
What conditions do orthopedic surgeons treat?
Orthopedic surgeons treat a number of conditions related to bones, muscles, ligaments, tendons, and joints. The following are examples of some of the more common conditions they can diagnose and treat:
What should I ask an orthopedic surgeon?
Some questions that you may want to ask an orthopedic surgeon during your appointment include: