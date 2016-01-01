Los Angeles has a well-rounded healthcare landscape with many quality options. Topping the U.S. News rankings for hospital systems in Los Angeles and California is the UCLA Medical Center. Los Angeles also has one of the largest integrated VA healthcare systems. Public health services include Martin Luther King, Jr., Center of Public Health. It offers immunizations, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, and more.
One of the nation’s top healthcare facilities is UCLA Medical Center. It ranks #3 on U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, and is nationally ranked in 14 adult specialties and 6 children’s specialties, including:
Offering some of the best children’s care in the country is Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, ranked #5 on U.S. News Best Children’s Hospital Honor Roll for 2 consecutive years. It ranks nationally in 10 children’s specialties, including:
An otolaryngologist is a doctor who diagnoses and treats conditions of the ear, nose, and throat. They’re also known as an ENT doctor. Otolaryngologists are also surgeons, which means they perform operations to help people treat conditions such as hearing loss, tinnitus, obstructive sleep apnea, and more.
What conditions do otolaryngologists treat?
ENT doctors treat several different medical conditions, including:
What procedures do otolaryngologists perform?
The types of procedures an otolaryngologist performs can depend on their specialty. Typically, these specialists spend several years training in a subspecialty, including:
Some of the procedures performed within these subspecialties include:
When should I go to an otolaryngologist?
There are many reasons you might want to visit an ENT specialist, including:
You can ask your primary care physician to refer you to an ENT specialist if you’re experiencing persistent or severe pain or discomfort of the ear, nose, and throat.
What can I expect from my first otolaryngologist appointment?
Usually, your first visit to an ENT specialist starts with a referral made by your primary care physician. Once at your ENT appointment, you can expect the doctor to ask you questions about your medical history and any symptoms you’re experiencing.
Typically, your ENT doctor will conduct a physical exam that includes palpating the neck, or examining the neck by touch. They’ll also take a quick look at your ears, mouth, and nose with special instruments. In addition, your ENT doctor may recommend a nasal endoscope, which is a noninvasive procedure that takes a closer look at your sinuses.
What questions should I ask my otolaryngologist?
It’s important that you prepare for your appointment with an ENT doctor. To help you get started, we’ve created a list of good questions to ask your doctor:
You can use these questions as a starting point, but feel free to add your own. A good practice is to also ask for additional information and take notes during your appointment.