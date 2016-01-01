Search

Pain Medicine
Healthcare at a Glance in Miami, FL

Though Florida struggles to find a place at the top of the national healthcare rankings, the city of Miami has some of the state’s better facilities. Baptist Health and Broward Health are two of the larger hospital systems in the area. Baptist Hospital of Miami is an 838-bed hospital. Baptist Health also includes the Miami Cancer Institute. Another strong healthcare presence throughout Miami is University of Miami Hospital and its clinics.

Miami’s Top-Rated Facilities

Cleveland Clinic Weston ranks #1 in Miami and #5 in Florida according to U.S. News. It is high-performing in 13 procedures, including:

  • Hip Replacement
  • Knee Replacement
  • Back Surgery (spinal fusion)

For some of Florida’s best children’s care, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital tops the list in Miami. Nicklaus Children’s Hospital is ranked nationally in 5 children’s specialties, including:

  • #24 in Pediatric Neurology & Neurosurgery
  • #40 in Pediatric Orthopedics
  • #46 in Pediatric Cardiology & Heart Surgery
  • #49 in Pediatric Diabetes & Endocrinology
Pain Management Frequently Asked Questions

What is a pain management specialist?

Pain medicine specialists, also known as pain management doctors, specialize in diagnosing and treating pain. These physicians undergo additional training to help individuals whose chronic pain is often difficult to diagnose and may require ongoing treatment using a variety of therapies.

What conditions do pain medicine specialists treat?

The types of conditions managed by pain medicine specialists fall into three main groups: direct tissue injury, nerve injury, and a combination of tissue and nerve injury.

  • Direct tissue injuries. These are caused by tissue damage, as with the chronic pain of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, where the wear and tear of the joints are common.
  • Nerve damage or nervous system disorders. These can cause pain and typically occur after a stroke, spinal cord injury, and some conditions like multiple sclerosis and diabetes.
  • Mixed pain disorders. These can occur when there’s damage to your neck and spine, or with certain cancers.

What procedures do pain medicine specialists perform?

Pain medicine specialists perform various procedures, such as X-rays, to diagnose and provide ongoing treatment for your pain management. Pain medicine specialists also rely on a combination of nonsurgical therapies to improve your quality of life, including:

Sometimes, treatment involves the use of medications. Depending on your need, your pain medicine specialist will also coordinate their treatment with the other physicians you may be seeing.

When should I contact a pain medicine specialist?

You may want to speak with a pain medicine specialist if you’re experiencing chronic pain that does not go away with rest or after using pain medications. Some examples of chronic pain include:

What can I expect from my first pain medicine specialist appointment?

During your first pain medicine specialist appointment, your physician will ask you questions about your symptoms and level of pain. They may also ask for your past medical records, a list of any medications you take, and previous diagnostic tests you had performed.

Your physician will also conduct a physical exam. Typically, your physician will provide information about your pain’s source, provide lifestyle counseling, and recommend a combination of therapies to help treat your pain.

Some common questions your pain medicine specialist may ask include:

  • Where is the source of your pain?
  • Can you describe your pain (sharp, burning, dull, aching, tinging)?
  • How often do you feel pain?
  • What activities make the pain better or worse?
  • Are there any other symptoms you’ve noticed with your pain?

What questions should I ask my pain medicine specialist?

It’s important that you prepare for your appointment with your pain medicine specialist. Part of preparing includes starting a pain journal, which is a way to track your pain. Write down the times when your pain occurs, how intense it feels, where you feel it, and what type of pain you’re experiencing.

In addition to keeping a pain journal, you might want to prepare a list of questions to ask your specialist. To help you get started, we’ve created a list of good questions to ask:

  • What training do you have in pain diagnosis and management?
  • What kinds of diagnostic tests do you recommend?
  • What are my treatment options?
  • Are there treatment options that do not include medications?
  • Will you work alongside the other physicians who’re providing my care?
  • What happens next if treatment does not work?
  • How long should I expect to receive this treatment?
  • Are there lifestyle changes I can make to help manage my pain?
  • Are there any supplements you recommend to improve my condition?

You may use these questions as a starting point, but feel free to add your own. A good practice is to also ask for additional information and take notes during your appointment.

