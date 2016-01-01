Residents of Long Beach have access to several nearby healthcare systems, including MemorialCare and Kaiser Permanente. MemorialCare has a children’s and women’s hospital, a cancer institute, and more. Veterans living in Long Beach can get care at Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center or seven community-based outpatient clinics throughout the region.
U.S. News regionally ranks MemorialCare’s Long Beach Medical Center as the #7 hospital in Los Angeles. Long Beach Medical Center also nationally ranks #36 in gynecology and rates as high performing in eight adult specialties, including:
Within seven miles of Long Beach is Kaiser Permanente South Bay Medical Center, a facility that’s high performing in eight procedures and conditions, including:
Pediatricians play a key role in your child’s healthcare.
A pediatrician is a specialized physician trained to take care of your child’s physical, mental, and emotional health starting at birth until the age of 18, or sometimes older.
A pediatrician near you can complete “well child visits” and annual physicals, manage and treat any health conditions, and make sure your child is hitting all of their behavioral and physical milestones.
What procedures do pediatricians perform?
Pediatricians can perform the following procedures on babies and children:
There are procedures that pediatricians are required to know based on guidelines from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME).
Some pediatrician's offices may not be equipped to perform all of the procedures listed above. Contact your local pediatrician for a more comprehensive list of the procedures that your pediatrician can perform.
What conditions do pediatricians treat?
Pediatricians diagnose and in some cases treat the following conditions:
This list isn't exhaustive — pediatricians may specialize in a wide variety of conditions because their primary focus is on the holistic health of your child.
Get in touch with your local pediatrician to learn more about what conditions they can treat or specialize in.
What should I ask a pediatrician?
Top questions to ask a pediatrician during your or your child’s appointment that you may have not thought of:
Taking care of a child's medical needs may require skills distinct from those of a general physician.
Finding the right pediatrician means finding someone who can address your child's medical needs while also treating your child with patience, empathy, and respect.
Pediatricians also need to take into consideration other factors in the child's life that may be contributing to their conditions or behaviors. Keep this in mind when you choose your pediatrician.