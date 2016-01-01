Residents of Long Beach have access to several nearby healthcare systems, including MemorialCare and Kaiser Permanente. MemorialCare has a children’s and women’s hospital, a cancer institute, and more. Veterans living in Long Beach can get care at Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center or seven community-based outpatient clinics throughout the region.

Long Beach’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News regionally ranks MemorialCare’s Long Beach Medical Center as the #7 hospital in Los Angeles. Long Beach Medical Center also nationally ranks #36 in gynecology and rates as high performing in eight adult specialties, including:

cancer

diabetes & endocrinology

gastroenterology & GI surgery

Within seven miles of Long Beach is Kaiser Permanente South Bay Medical Center, a facility that’s high performing in eight procedures and conditions, including: