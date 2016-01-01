Los Angeles has a well-rounded healthcare landscape with many quality options. Topping the U.S. News rankings for hospital systems in Los Angeles and California is the UCLA Medical Center. Los Angeles also has one of the largest integrated VA healthcare systems. Public health services include Martin Luther King, Jr., Center of Public Health. It offers immunizations, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, and more.

Los Angeles’s Top-Rated Facilities

One of the nation’s top healthcare facilities is UCLA Medical Center. It ranks #3 on U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, and is nationally ranked in 14 adult specialties and 6 children’s specialties, including:

#3 in Diabetes & Endocrinology

#5 in Psychiatry and Orthopedics

#8 in Urology, Cancer, Neurology & Neurosurgery

Offering some of the best children’s care in the country is Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, ranked #5 on U.S. News Best Children’s Hospital Honor Roll for 2 consecutive years. It ranks nationally in 10 children’s specialties, including: