Residents of the metropolitan Riverside-San Bernardino area have access to various healthcare facilities. Residents can visit the Loma Linda University Medical Center, the Eisenhower Medical Center, or the Kaiser Permanente Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers for general healthcare. Likewise, children can find care in the Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital. Veterans have access to multiple VA clinics in the surrounding area, such as the Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans' Hospital.

Riverside’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks the Loma Linda University Medical Center as #1 in the Riverside-San Bernardino metro area and #13 in California. They nationally rank at #42 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery. They’re also ranked as high performers in seven adult specialties and 11 procedures/conditions, including:

colon cancer surgery

heart failure

knee replacement

U.S. News ranks the Eisenhower Medical Center as #2 in the Riverside-San Bernardino metro area and #21 in California. They rank as high performers in 14 different procedures/conditions, including: