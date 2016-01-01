Residents of New Orleans have two large healthcare facilities available to them, including Ochsner Health and Tulane Health. There are two children’s hospitals in the area: Children’s Hospital New Orleans and Ochsner Hospital for Children. Beacon Behavioral Hospitals have several facilities and outpatient clinics throughout southern Louisiana for behavioral and mental health services.

New Orleans’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks Ochsner Medical Center as the #1 hospital in New Orleans. This ranking includes Oschner Hospital for Children. Ochsner Medical Center nationally ranks in one adult and one children’s specialty. They are:

#31 in neurology & neurosurgery

#42 in pediatric cardiology & heart surgery

Tulane Health System ranks #2 in New Orleans. Tulane Health System has 511 total staffed beds and is high performing in six procedures and conditions, including: