Residents of Henderson have several healthcare facilities available to them, including the regional provider Dignity Health and Henderson Hospital, a 170-bed facility. Veterans living in Henderson have access to VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, which has eight locations in Southern Nevada and seven community-based outpatient clinics throughout the region. Children’s Hospital of Nevada at University Medical Center is the nearest dedicated children’s hospital.
Dignity Health’s St. Rose Dominican Hospital - Siena Campus is a 326-bed facility and one of the highest-rated hospitals in Las Vegas. U.S. News rates St. Rose Dominican Hospital as high performing in five procedures and conditions, including:
University Medical Center - Las Vegas is a level-1 trauma center. U.S. News rates University Medical Center - Las Vegas as high performing in four conditions and procedures, including:
Pediatricians play a key role in your child’s healthcare.
A pediatrician is a specialized physician trained to take care of your child’s physical, mental, and emotional health starting at birth until the age of 18, or sometimes older.
A pediatrician near you can complete “well child visits” and annual physicals, manage and treat any health conditions, and make sure your child is hitting all of their behavioral and physical milestones.
What procedures do pediatricians perform?
Pediatricians can perform the following procedures on babies and children:
There are procedures that pediatricians are required to know based on guidelines from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME).
Some pediatrician's offices may not be equipped to perform all of the procedures listed above. Contact your local pediatrician for a more comprehensive list of the procedures that your pediatrician can perform.
What conditions do pediatricians treat?
Pediatricians diagnose and in some cases treat the following conditions:
This list isn't exhaustive — pediatricians may specialize in a wide variety of conditions because their primary focus is on the holistic health of your child.
Get in touch with your local pediatrician to learn more about what conditions they can treat or specialize in.
What should I ask a pediatrician?
Top questions to ask a pediatrician during your or your child’s appointment that you may have not thought of:
Taking care of a child's medical needs may require skills distinct from those of a general physician.
Finding the right pediatrician means finding someone who can address your child's medical needs while also treating your child with patience, empathy, and respect.
Pediatricians also need to take into consideration other factors in the child's life that may be contributing to their conditions or behaviors. Keep this in mind when you choose your pediatrician.