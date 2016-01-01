A podiatrist is a physician or surgeon who diagnoses and treats conditions of the foot, ankle, and supporting structures. Podiatrists can treat everything from general foot and ankle injuries to ongoing complications from health conditions such as arthritis, tendinitis, and diabetes. There are several areas of specialization in podiatry, including:
What conditions do podiatrists treat?
Podiatrists treat many common foot-related conditions, including:
You can contact your podiatrist for a complete list of the conditions they treat.
What procedures do podiatrists perform?
Podiatrists can perform various procedures to help treat foot-related conditions and injuries, including:
You may contact your podiatrist for a complete list of the procedures they perform.
When should I go to a podiatrist?
There are many reasons you might consider a visit to a foot doctor. Because feet are so important to your overall health, a regular visit to a podiatrist is not uncommon, especially if you work on your feet.
You may want to visit a podiatrist if you have or are experiencing:
What should I expect from my first podiatrist appointment?
You can expect your first visit to a podiatrist to include questions about your medical history. They’ll want to know about the reason for your visit, any medications you take, and past surgeries you’ve had. Your podiatrist will also watch how you stand and walk, check to see how your shoes fit, and test your leg joints’ range of motion.
At this point, your podiatrist may recommend a combination of treatments, including orthotics, shoe inserts or padding, and physical therapy. Some conditions, such as ingrown toenails and calluses, can also be treated by your podiatrist during your first appointment.
What questions should I ask my podiatrist?
It’s important to show up to your podiatrist appointment prepared. To help you get started, we’ve created a good list of questions for you to ask:
You may use these questions as a starting point, but feel free to add your own. A good practice is to also ask for additional information and take notes during your appointment.