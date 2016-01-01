Residents of Irvine have several healthcare systems available to them, including Hoag and Kaiser Permanente. Within 10 miles of Irvine, Healthbridge Children’s Hospital and CHOC Children’s Hospital are the nearest dedicated children’s hospitals. Veterans living in Irvine have access to Santa Ana VA Clinic and Laguna Hills VA Clinic. More than ten mental health facilities operate throughout Irvine, including Alter Behavioral Health and SoCal Empowered - Orange County Mental Health Provider.
CHOC Children’s Hospital is one of only nine children’s hospitals to make the Leapfrog Group’s Top Children’s Hospital list for patient safety and quality. U.S. News nationally ranks CHOC Children’s Hospital in seven children’s specialties, including:
Hoag has two acute-care hospitals and 13 urgent care centers. Hoag’s highest performing hospital, Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, nationally ranks in five adult specialties, including:
Primary care physicians (PCPs) — also known as primary care providers — are a vital part of your preventive care and wellness. All your routine care needs such as annual physicals, vaccinations, and lab work can be addressed by your PCP.
A PCP can be a family medicine provider, internist, or some other healthcare professionals who practice general medicine.
By working with other members of your healthcare team, your PCP can help you manage your overall health.
How often should I see a PCP?
It's recommended that you see a primary care doctor once a year. You may need to see them more often if you have new healthcare concerns or are living with a chronic health condition.
What procedures do PCPs perform?
Primary care physicians can perform the following procedures:
This is not an exhaustive list. Reach out to your PCP to find out what they can do or what might need a referral to a specialist.
What conditions do PCPs treat?
Primary care physicians can treat a wide range of symptoms and conditions. Some conditions your PCP may be able to treat are:
PCPs are also great resources for all of your health concerns. Even if you see your PCP for a condition that they don't directly treat, they can help refer you to a specialist.
Types of PCPs
The following are specific types of primary care physicians:
You can also receive primary care from a physician's assistant (PA) or nurse practitioner (NP).
What should I ask a PCP?
Top questions to ask a primary care physician during your next appointment include: