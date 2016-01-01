Residents of Long Beach have access to several nearby healthcare systems, including MemorialCare and Kaiser Permanente. MemorialCare has a children’s and women’s hospital, a cancer institute, and more. Veterans living in Long Beach can get care at Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center or seven community-based outpatient clinics throughout the region.
U.S. News regionally ranks MemorialCare’s Long Beach Medical Center as the #7 hospital in Los Angeles. Long Beach Medical Center also nationally ranks #36 in gynecology and rates as high performing in eight adult specialties, including:
Within seven miles of Long Beach is Kaiser Permanente South Bay Medical Center, a facility that’s high performing in eight procedures and conditions, including:
Primary care physicians (PCPs) — also known as primary care providers — are a vital part of your preventive care and wellness. All your routine care needs such as annual physicals, vaccinations, and lab work can be addressed by your PCP.
A PCP can be a family medicine provider, internist, or some other healthcare professionals who practice general medicine.
By working with other members of your healthcare team, your PCP can help you manage your overall health.
How often should I see a PCP?