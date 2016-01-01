Residents of Oakland have access to several large healthcare systems, including regional providers Kaiser Permanente and MercyOne. UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital has an Oakland and San Francisco campus for the nearest dedicated children’s care. Veterans living in Oakland can receive care at Oakland Vet Center.

Oakland’s Top-Rated Facilities

Though most of the nationally-ranked facilities are in neighboring San Francisco, Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland and Richmond Medical Center offer some of Oakland’s best care. Oakland and Richmond Medical Centers are rated high-performing in seven procedures and conditions, including:

diabetes

kidney failure

lung cancer surgery

U.S. News ranks UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals #3 in California for children’s care and nationally in 10 children’s specialties, including: