Primary Care Frequently Asked Questions

Medically reviewed by Meredith Goodwin, MD, FAAFP – Written by Megan Lentz
What is a primary care doctor?

Primary care physicians (PCPs) — also known as primary care providers — are a vital part of your preventive care and wellness. All your routine care needs such as annual physicals, vaccinations, and lab work can be addressed by your PCP.

A PCP can be a family medicine provider, internist, or some other healthcare professionals who practice general medicine.

By working with other members of your healthcare team, your PCP can help you manage your overall health.

How often should I see a PCP?

 Chevron Icon

It's recommended that you see a primary care doctor once a year. You may need to see them more often if you have new healthcare concerns or are living with a chronic health condition.

What procedures do PCPs perform?

 Chevron Icon

Primary care physicians can perform the following procedures:

  • blood draws for routine health tests, like cholesterol or blood sugar levels
  • diagnostic tests for