Residents of Aurora have access to some of the nation’s best healthcare facilities, including UCHealth and Children’s Hospital Colorado. Other healthcare facilities in the area include National Jewish Health, Kindred Hospital - Aurora, and Medical Center of Aurora. Veterans living in the area can receive care at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center or one of its 11 community-based outpatient clinics throughout eastern Colorado.
Children’s Hospital Colorado is one of the highest-rated pediatric healthcare facilities in the country and makes the U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll at #6. Children’s Hospital Colorado ranks #1 for pediatric care in Colorado and nationally in 10 children’s specialties, including:
UCHealth’s University of Colorado Hospital ranks as the #1 hospital in the Greater Denver Metro. U.S. News nationally ranks the University of Colorado Hospital in eight adult specialties, including:
Primary care physicians (PCPs) — also known as primary care providers — are a vital part of your preventive care and wellness. All your routine care needs such as annual physicals, vaccinations, and lab work can be addressed by your PCP.
A PCP can be a family medicine provider, internist, or some other healthcare professionals who practice general medicine.
By working with other members of your healthcare team, your PCP can help you manage your overall health.
How often should I see a PCP?
It's recommended that you see a primary care doctor once a year. You may need to see them more often if you have new healthcare concerns or are living with a chronic health condition.
What procedures do PCPs perform?
Primary care physicians can perform the following procedures:
This is not an exhaustive list. Reach out to your PCP to find out what they can do or what might need a referral to a specialist.
What conditions do PCPs treat?
Primary care physicians can treat a wide range of symptoms and conditions. Some conditions your PCP may be able to treat are:
PCPs are also great resources for all of your health concerns. Even if you see your PCP for a condition that they don't directly treat, they can help refer you to a specialist.
Types of PCPs
The following are specific types of primary care physicians:
You can also receive primary care from a physician's assistant (PA) or nurse practitioner (NP).
What should I ask a PCP?
Top questions to ask a primary care physician during your next appointment include: