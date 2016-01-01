Saint Paul residents have access to many healthcare facilities in their local area. Of these facilities, most notably are the United Hospital, Regions Hospital, and the M Health Fairview St. Joseph's Campus for general care. Children’s care is provided through the Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare-St. Paul. And veterans can find care through neighboring clinics such as the Fort Snelling VA Clinic.

Saint Paul’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks the United Hospital as #4 in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and #7 in Minnesota. They’re high performers in 11 different procedures and conditions, including:

colon cancer surgery

heart attack

kidney failure

U.S. News ranks the Regions Hospital as #7 in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and #10 in Minnesota. They’re high performers in seven different procedures and conditions, including: