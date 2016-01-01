1,698 Results for Primary Care near Omaha, NE
Dr. George Hutfless, MD
MDVIP - Omaha, Nebraska
Residents of Omaha have several healthcare systems available to them, including Nebraska Medicine and CHI Health. Nebraska Medicine’s facilities include a cancer center and 16 primary care locations. Headquartered in Omaha, CHI Health has 14 hospitals, two behavioral health facilities, and more than 150 physician’s clinics throughout Nebraska and Iowa. Veterans can get care at Omaha VA Medical Center, which has 100 acute care beds.
U.S. News ranks Nebraska Medicine-Nebraska Medical Center as the #1 hospital in Omaha and Nebraska. Nebraska Medical Center is high performing in five adult specialties and ten procedures and conditions, including:
For pediatric care, Children’s Hospital and Medical Center ranks nationally in four children’s specialties, including:
Primary care physicians (PCPs) — also known as primary care providers — are a vital part of your preventive care and wellness. All your routine care needs such as annual physicals, vaccinations, and lab work can be addressed by your PCP.
A PCP can be a family medicine provider, internist, or some other healthcare professionals who practice general medicine.
By working with other members of your healthcare team, your PCP can help you manage your overall health.
How often should I see a PCP?
It's recommended that you see a primary care doctor once a year. You may need to see them more often if you have new healthcare concerns or are living with a chronic health condition.
What procedures do PCPs perform?
Primary care physicians can perform the following procedures:
This is not an exhaustive list. Reach out to your PCP to find out what they can do or what might need a referral to a specialist.
What conditions do PCPs treat?
Primary care physicians can treat a wide range of symptoms and conditions. Some conditions your PCP may be able to treat are:
PCPs are also great resources for all of your health concerns. Even if you see your PCP for a condition that they don't directly treat, they can help refer you to a specialist.
Types of PCPs
The following are specific types of primary care physicians:
You can also receive primary care from a physician's assistant (PA) or nurse practitioner (NP).
What should I ask a PCP?
Top questions to ask a primary care physician during your next appointment include: