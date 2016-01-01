Residents of Oklahoma City have several healthcare facilities available to them, including OU Health and Integris Health. OU Health hospitals include a children’s hospital and a cancer center. Integris Health has several facilities in the region, including two cancer institutes and eight women’s health facilities and clinics. Veterans in the area can get care at VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System, which has a 192-bed anchor facility and over a dozen outpatient clinics in the region.
U.S. News ranks Integris Baptist Medical Center as the #1 hospital in Oklahoma City. Integris Baptist Medical Center is high performing in six procedures and conditions, including:
U.S. News rates McBride Orthopedic Hospital as high performing in three procedures and conditions for some of the region’s best orthopedic care. The procedures are:
Primary care physicians (PCPs) — also known as primary care providers — are a vital part of your preventive care and wellness. All your routine care needs such as annual physicals, vaccinations, and lab work can be addressed by your PCP.
A PCP can be a family medicine provider, internist, or some other healthcare professionals who practice general medicine.
By working with other members of your healthcare team, your PCP can help you manage your overall health.
How often should I see a PCP?
It's recommended that you see a primary care doctor once a year. You may need to see them more often if you have new healthcare concerns or are living with a chronic health condition.
What procedures do PCPs perform?
Primary care physicians can perform the following procedures:
This is not an exhaustive list. Reach out to your PCP to find out what they can do or what might need a referral to a specialist.
What conditions do PCPs treat?
Primary care physicians can treat a wide range of symptoms and conditions. Some conditions your PCP may be able to treat are:
PCPs are also great resources for all of your health concerns. Even if you see your PCP for a condition that they don't directly treat, they can help refer you to a specialist.
Types of PCPs
The following are specific types of primary care physicians:
You can also receive primary care from a physician's assistant (PA) or nurse practitioner (NP).
What should I ask a PCP?
Top questions to ask a primary care physician during your next appointment include: