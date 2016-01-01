Portland regularly lands at the top of the list for healthiest cities in the nation. Residents have access to a broad range of outdoor activities and some of the state’s best healthcare. The largest healthcare system in the area is Oregon Health and Sciences University (OHSU). Another large healthcare provider in the area is Providence Health. Veterans can get care at the VA Portland Health Care System, which has two locations. For Portland’s underserved residents, there’s the Coalition of Community Health Clinics — a resource that helps people find free care.
U.S. News ranks OHSU #1 in Portland and Oregon. It ranks nationally in 6 adult specialties and 5 children’s specialties, including:
U.S. News ranks Providence St. Vincent Medical Center #2 in Portland and Oregon. Providence St. Vincent is high-performing in 15 procedures and conditions, including:
Primary care physicians (PCPs) — also known as primary care providers — are a vital part of your preventive care and wellness. All your routine care needs such as annual physicals, vaccinations, and lab work can be addressed by your PCP.
A PCP can be a family medicine provider, internist, or some other healthcare professionals who practice general medicine.
By working with other members of your healthcare team, your PCP can help you manage your overall health.
How often should I see a PCP?
It's recommended that you see a primary care doctor once a year. You may need to see them more often if you have new healthcare concerns or are living with a chronic health condition.
What procedures do PCPs perform?
Primary care physicians can perform the following procedures:
This is not an exhaustive list. Reach out to your PCP to find out what they can do or what might need a referral to a specialist.
What conditions do PCPs treat?
Primary care physicians can treat a wide range of symptoms and conditions. Some conditions your PCP may be able to treat are:
PCPs are also great resources for all of your health concerns. Even if you see your PCP for a condition that they don't directly treat, they can help refer you to a specialist.
Types of PCPs
The following are specific types of primary care physicians:
You can also receive primary care from a physician's assistant (PA) or nurse practitioner (NP).
What should I ask a PCP?
Top questions to ask a primary care physician during your next appointment include: